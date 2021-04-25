FRUITPORT — Ludington’s girls tennis team finished third at the Fruitport tournament Saturday.
“The ladies worked hard on every point and competed with a focus that I was proud of,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Their competition was some of the best we have seen this year so far. Our girls are young and are learning what it will take for this team to get to the next step.”
The No. 4 doubles team of Sophia Sarto and Meg Ruba won their flight. At No. 1 doubles, Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb were the runner-up, and the team of Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter were second at No. 2 doubles. Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki finished third at No. 3 doubles.
“Our doubles played some excellent sets of tennis and showed how good footwork and communications can play an important role in double tennis,” Brown said.
Kelly McPike was third at No. 3 singles. Finishing fourth were Mackenzie Sarto at No. 1 singles, Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles and Annika Taranko at No. 4 singles.