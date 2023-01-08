HOLLAND — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading team finished third at the Holland West Ottawa invitational Saturday.
Ludington coach Karen Mazur said the Orioles finished seven points behind the tournament runner-up and 32 points behind the tournament champion.
“Our skills and drive are higher than ever,” Mazur said. “These girls are working hard to be the best they can be and are focused on… how to improve and take things up. We are excited to see where the season takes us.”
Ludington travels to Whitehall to participate in the first West Michigan Conference jamboree of the season. The Orioles then host their own invitational Saturday morning at Ludington Elementary School.