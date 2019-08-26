Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team started off the 2019 season with its Ludington Relays, and the Orioles finished in a tie for second with Traverse City Central.

Mona Shores won the invitational with a score of 142 points. The Orioles and Trojans scored 98 points. Manistee was fourth with 56 points, and Fremont had 26 points.

“(I) was impressed with how the team performed as a whole, and (I’m) looking forward to a successful season,” Ludington coach Kelley Hatch said.

