With all of the singles players winning their matches, Ludington's boys tennis team was able to defeat Big Rapids by a 5-3 margin Tuesday night at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Winning in the singles was No. 1 Carson Holmes, 7-6, 7-5; No. 2 Brandon Dickenson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Charles Kolb 6-2, 6-3; and No. 4 Nathan Reisterer 7-6, 6-2.
"It was nice to have a great outing by our singles players tonight," said head coach Rob Killips. "Charles played his opponent down to the wire in August and handled him pretty well tonight. He has grown a lot in a month."
The lone doubles victory came from the No. 4 doubles team of Jacob Ratcliffe and Gabe Hogenson.
The Orioles host Western Michigan Christian on Thursday and then will host the Coastal Conference tournament on Saturday.