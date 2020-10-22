The Ludington swim team defeated Fremont in a dual meet Tuesday night at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington, 137-36.
The team honored seniors Anna Wietrzykowski, Paige Rasbach, Payton Shoup, Hannah Filter and Kendall Biggs.
Ludington also saw five season-best times as well as 18 lifetime-best swims.
All three relay teams won with the 200 medley of Rasbach, Erika Hatch, Filter and Izzie Lundberg, the 200 freestyle of Wietrzykowski, Anna Reister, Meg Ruba and RyAnn Rohrer, and the 400 freestyle team of Kylie Sailor, Wietrzykowski, Emma Teske and Hatch.
Also placing in first place was Ruba in the 200 freestyle, Rohrer in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Reister in the 1 meter dive, Biggs finishing first in the 100 butterfly, Wietrzykowski in the 100 free, and Rasbach in the 500 free.
All three B teams took second in their relays which were Justice Duffield, Biggs, Rohrer and Reister in the 200 medley, Biggs, Grace Higley, Shoup, and Filter in the 200 free and Shoup, Ruba, Lundberg, and Rasbach in the 400 free.
Other second place finishers included Filter in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Wietrzykowski in the 50 free, Lundberg in the 1 meter dive, Sailor in the 500 free, Duffield in the 100 backstroke and Biggs in the 100 breaststroke.
Two of the C relay teams for Ludington took third which were Ayiana Rangel, Sailor, Jocelyn Austin and Maddie Reed in the 200 medley and Kaitlin Carlson, Reed, Emma Teske and Austin in the 200 Freestyle.
Also placing third were Teske in the 200 freestyle, Duffield in the 200 IM, Rasbach in the 50 free, Austin in the 100 butterfly, Ruba in the 100 free, Lundberg in the 500 free, Rangel in the 100 backstroke and Hatch in the 100 breaststroke.
The Orioles will host Manistee on Thursday in a conference meet.