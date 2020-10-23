Ludington’s girls’ swimming and diving team hosted Manistee in a Coastal Conference matchup and claimed a victory over the Chippewas Thursday night, 106-73.
RyAnn Rohrer qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.91 seconds Thursday night and coach Kelley Hatch was thrilled to see all of her swimmers swim well.
“I was very impressed with the relay splits from a number of swimmers and the team had 16 lifetime best swims and diving scores in individual events. Their hard work is paying off,” Hatch said.
Ludington saw first place finishes from Kendall Biggs in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, RyAnn Rohrer in the 50 freestyle, Hannah Filter in the 100 butterfly and Paige Rasbach in the 100 backstroke.
The Orioles also had two relay teams place first with the 200 freestyle team of Rasbach, Anna Reister, Anna Wietrzykowski and Rohrer as well as the 400 freestyle relay team of Reister, Wietrzykowski, Rasbach and Rohrer.
For the Chippewas, their first place finishers were Flaminia Coitti in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Kendall Waligolski in the one meter diving, Lauren Mezeske in the 100 freestyle as well as the 200 medley team of Lauren Mezeske, Lillie Schmutzler, Brooklyn Blair and Coitti.
The Orioles will have their last dual meet at home next Thursday as they will host Muskegon Mona Shores.
Individual results:
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1-Manistee (Lauren Mezeske, Lillie Schmutzler, Flaminia Coitti, Brooklyn Blair), 2:11.28; 2-Ludington (Justice Duffield, Kendall Biggs, Hannah Filter, Erika Hatch), 2:14.52; 3. Ludington (Emma Teske, Kylie Sailor, Jocelyn Austin, Payton Shoup), 2:27.28.
200 Freestyle: 1-Flaminia Coitti, MHS, 2:10.63; 2-Anna Wietrzykowski, LHS, 2:15.42; 3-Paige Rasbach, LHS, 2:19.29.
200 individual medley: 1-Biggs, LHS, 2:44.20; 2-Kylie Sailor, LHS, 2:57.04; 3-Tatum Jensen, MHS, 3:05.14.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1-Rohrer, LHS, 25.91; 2-Mezeske, MHS, 27.79; 3-Reanna Sutter, MHS, 29.79.
1 Meter Diving: 1-Kendall Waligolski, MHS, 158.35; 2-Anna Reister, LHS, 151.70; 3-Izzie Lundberg, LHS, 133.55.
100 Butterfly: 1-Filter, LHS, 1:15.43; 2-Duffield, LHS, 1:22.08; 3-Reister, LHS, 1:22.83.
100 Freestyle: 1-Mezeske, MHS, 1:01.04. 2-Blair, MHS, 1:03.25; 3-Hatch, LHS, 1:04.12.
500 Freestyle: 1-Coitti, MHS, 5:45.21; 2-Rohrer, LHS, 5:58.13; 3-Wietrzykowski, LHS, 6:10.05.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1-Ludington (Rasbach, Reister, Wietrzykowski, Rohrer), 1:49.99; 2-Manistee (Mezeske, Schmutzler, Sutter, Jensen), 1:56.41; 3-Ludington (Hatch, Sailor, Filter, Biggs), 2:01.69.
100 Backstroke: 1-Rasbach, LHS, 1:13.44; 2-Blair, MHS, 1:20.78; 3-Vasquez, MHS, 1:24.15.
100 Breaststroke: 1-Biggs, LHS, 1:21.91; 2-Sailor, LHS, 1:25.83; 3-Hatch, LHS, 1:27.00.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1-Ludington (Reister, Wietrzykowski, Rasbach, Rohrer), 4:10.68; 2-Manistee (Blair, Coitti, Sutter, Jensen), 4:22.25; 3-Ludington (Lundberg, Rangel, Higley, Duffield), 4:42.04.