Peyton LaCombe’s 21 points led all scorers Friday night as the Ludington Orioles boys basketball team was able to snag their second Lakes 8 Activities Conference win of the season, topping Muskegon Catholic, 52-33.
Patience was the key to defeat the Crusaders’ defense Friday night and Ludington coach Thad Shank thought his team did a better job trying to get the best shot.
“We’re still trying to find a good balance on offense. We talked about moving the ball to move the zone and open up better looks, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight,” Shank said.
A 2-3 defense implemented by the Crusaders (1-5, 0-3 Lakes 8) gave the Orioles fits early.
Ludington (4-4, 2-3 Lakes 8) was unable to get many quality looks as Muskegon Catholic moved well on the perimeter and crashed when the ball was entered into the middle to clog up the paint.
Ludington used its size to their advantage as they clung to a 3-2 lead early on.
A pair of free throws gave the Crusaders a 4-3 lead, but two turnovers and a block by Matthew Westhouse set up transition opportunities for the Orioles, leading to a 6-0 run which caused a Muskegon Catholic timeout as Ludington led 9-4 late in the quarter.
The Orioles outscored the Crusaders by one in the final minutes of the first quarter to take a 16-8 lead into the second.
Both offenses came out of the quarter break sluggish, but a three from Dylan Eaton in the corner extended the Orioles’ lead to 11 with five minutes to play in the half.
Neither team could get their footing on the offensive end, as a pair of technical foul free throws from David Shillinger with two minutes remaining to play in the quarter proved to be the final points, giving Ludington a 27-15 advantage at the break.
Patience was clearly the message at halftime for the Orioles, as their opening handful of possessions saw players passing up good shots for better shots and working the Crusaders’ zone around.
Unfortunately, that resulted in just one three in the first four minutes of the quarter, as Muskegon Catholic cut the lead to 11.
With the Orioles leading by 12 with four minutes to play in the quarter, the Crusaders went on a mini 5-0 run to tighten the gap as they trailed by seven with 2:30 remaining.
Ludington scored the final three points of the quarter to get their lead back up to double digits and leading 35-25 with one quarter to play.
LaCombe came out of the quarter break attacking the Crusaders’ zone, slashing his way into the lane and scoring the first four points of the quarter to extend the Oriole lead to 14 early in the fourth.
It was Shillinger this time getting to the bucket for the Orioles, scoring four points of his own on back-to-back possessions to stretch the lead out to 16 for Ludington with four minutes to play in regulation.
The Orioles didn’t let the Crusaders make a comeback late and held on for their second straight win.
Along with Lacombe’s 21 points, Shillinger threw in nine points while Kyle Barnett and Eaton each had six.
The Orioles move to 4-4 on the season and will host Manistee on Tuesday.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (33)
Carlton 1 1-2 3, Price 1 0-0 3, Riegler 2 0-1 4, Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Kartes 3 4-6 10, Kalisz 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 1-4 7. Totals: 12 6-13 33.
LUDINGTON (52)
Shillinger 3 2-2 9, Patterson 0 2-2 2, Laman 2 0-0 4, Barnett 2 1-2 6, Fessler 1 0-0 2, Eaton 2 0-0 6, LaCombe 9 3-7 21, Westhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-13 52.
Muskegon Catholic;8;7;10;8;—;33
Ludington;16;11;18;17;—;52
Three-point goals—Muskegon Catholic (3): Price, Ruiz, Kalisz. Ludington (4): Eaton 2, Shillinger, Barnett. Total fouls—Muskegon Catholic 10, Ludington 11. Technical fouls—Muskegon Catholic: Johnson.