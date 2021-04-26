Ludington’s track team swept a trio of duals Monday afternoon at Oriole Field as three Lakes 8 Activities Conference rivals made their way to Ludington.
Ludington’s boys defeated Western Michigan Christian, 82-50; Muskegon Heights, 109-19; and Muskegon Catholic 113-15.
The Orioles’ girls beat Muskegon Catholic, 108-9; Western Michigan Christian, 101-19; and, Muskegon Heights, 112-6.
“Good meet considering the wind,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “Really proud of how all the boys stepped up and ran multiple races.”
Craig Fuller won the 800 as he and Andrew Talsma finished 1-2. Fuller also won the 1,600 with Talsma third. Ludington went 1-2-3 in the 3,200 with Jose Flores leading Evan Bennett and Talsma to the line.
Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles with Caleb Smith taking second. The pair flipped finishes in the 300 hurdles. Smith also won the high jump.
Chazz Rohrer won both the discus and shot put with Adam Keffer taking second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Ludington went 1-2-3 in the long jump with Nathan Reisterer winning followed by Jessari Lehan and Hunter Nehm following behind.
Braden Kroenlein won the pole vault. Will Siegert finished second in the 400.
For the girls, Erin Reilly finished first in the high jump, and Malt took second. Reilly also won the long jump as Ludington finished 1-2-3. Lindy Murphy was second in the long jump followed by Tamberly Williams. Murphy won the pole vault.
Olivia Andresen swept the top spots in the 1,600 and 3,200. Gwen Shamel ran to the win in the 400 and the 800.
Kaylee Malt won the 100-meter hurdles with Williams second. Williams won the 300 hurdles with Faith Lemire finishing third.
RyAnn Rohrer swept the throws. Briseis Mendez won the 100-meter overall. Zoe Voss was second in the 100 and won the 200. Anna Burton took third in the 400.
The Orioles swept the relays.