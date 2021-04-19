Ludington’s track teams picked up dual victories against Orchard View Monday afternoon at Oriole Field.
Outside of the sprints, the Orioles dominated from there. Ludington’s boys won, 91-40, and the girls won, 110-19.
For the girls, Gwendelyn Shamel won the 400- and 800-meter runs as the Orioles finished 1-2-3 in both events against the shorthanded Cardinals. Olivia Andersen won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
In the hurdles, Ludington’s Ashley McPike won both events, again with the Orioles taking the top three places and Orchard View not having entries.
The Orioles swept the relays, too.
Vanessa Thomas dominated in the throws, winning the shot put and discus. Erin Reilly won both the high jump and long jump while Lindy Murphy won the pole vault.
The Ludington boys didn’t quite have as easy of a time against the Cardinals, but Ludington used its depth in the middle-distance and distance events along with some field events to score critical points.
Will Siegert won the 400 with Trey Keson finishing second. Ludington swept the top five spots in the 1,600, led by Craig Fuller. Fuller also won the 1,600 as Ludington had four entries where Orchard View had none. Jose Flores led a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,200.
Lucas Petersen swept the hurdles, and Adam Keffer led the way in the throws as he took both the shot put and discus.
The two teams split the relays with Orchard View taking the two sprint relays while Ludington took the longer relays.
Ultan Ryan won the high jump with Ludington going 1-2 and Nathan Reisterer won the long jump.