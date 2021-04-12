COOPERSVILLE — Ludington’s varsity tennis team scored a 6-2 victory against Coopersville Monday afternoon in Coopersville.
“Our ladies continue to improve and will be practicing for their next match at our Ludington tournament on Saturday,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
The Orioles scored victories at No. 2 singles by Hannah Glanville, at No. 3 singles by Kelly McPike and at No. 4 singles by Shara Varenhorst.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley won their pairing as did the No. 3 tandem of Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki. The No. 4 team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto picked up a victory, too.
“Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki… came away with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory,” Brown said. “Shara Varenhorst posted a nice win in two sets.”