MANISTEE — Cadillac’s soft touches were enough to pick up a three-set victory against Ludington’s volleyball team Wednesday evening in the semifinals of an MHSAA Division 2 district tournament in Manistee, 14-25, 20-25, 19-25.
The Vikings — ranked eighth in the latest state volleyball coaches association rankings and with Miss Volleyball finalist Reneee Brines — opted to send the volleyball over the net without a heavy hit, and the Orioles had a bit of a tough time picking it up.
“We expected Brines to tip a lot,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We felt we did a decent job. It’s hard when you’re playing against teams all year that you are blocking because they are hitting hard. And then you are switching it up for a tip for one team. I’ve got young girls that adjusted really well for the experience that they have. I thought they did a great job at it.
“The great thing that I see is that we’re continuing to grow. I’m super-excited. Cadillac always has a great team. They’re always able to control the ball on their side of the net pretty well. We’re working on it, we’re young and we’re getting the experience going forward.”
Ludington’s front line with a respectable block and some hard-hitters of its own, began to assert itself as the match wore on. The Orioles trailed by as much as 10 points in the first game and as much as seven in the second game. Ludington put on a late rally in the second game behind kills from Keelyn Laird and Madeline Vaara. Ludington was able to close to within three points after Mia Pung’s ace, 23-20, but Cadillac scored the next two points to secure the game.
The two teams fought back and forth in the third game with five ties early on, including 11-11, and Ludington owned one-point leads at certain points, too. Cadillac went on a 6-0 run before Ludington responded to again force two more ties at 17-17 and 18-18. Cadillac, though, wrapped the match on a 7-1 edge for the victory.
“It took us a while to get there. We were slow starting,” Vaara said. “They did pull it around there. They showed a lot of strengths. We still have to work on some little pieces. I think that we’re going to be great next year.”
The Orioles lose a pair of seniors in Zoe Voss and Madisyn Wysong.
“Zoe brings this great energy and excitement to the team,” Vaara said. “And then Madisyn brings this kind of calm that no matter what chaos is going around here, she’s like I’m going to get this pass. So it’s nice to have them, and I’m going to miss them tons.”
The experience of the district, too, is something that Vaara was glad to have. Last year, the Orioles were unable to compete in the post-season because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school and close contacts within the team. Several players graduated from that team, but many also returned for their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively.
“For a lot of the girls, it’s the first time playing in districts,” Vaara said. “I thought they were a little shell-shocked when they first came out. I told them, it’s like any other game, girls. But it takes a little while when you’re younger and you haven’t been there.”
Cadillac advanced to play either Kingsley or Kalkaska in Thursday’s championship match scheduled for 7 p.m. at Manistee.
Ludington’s individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 8 kills, 11 assists, 1 block, 2 digs
Rylee Stone: 7 kills, 3 assists, 1 block, 5 digs
Mia Pung: 4 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs
Zoe Voss- 2 kills, 3 digs
Keelyn Laird: 7 kills, 1 assist, 6 blocks, 9 digs
Karli Mesyar: 6 kills, 6 digs
Jordyn Anderson: 4 assists, 5 kills
Madisyn Wysong: 6 digs