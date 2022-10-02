SHELBY — Ludington's volleyball team reached the finals of the Shelby Invitational Saturday, and the Tigers were able to halt the Orioles for the tournament title, 18-25, 21-25.
"We started the day strong and got our blocks up and got a lot of great kills. We met Shelby in the finals and their big hitter got around our block," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "She was on, and we struggled to shut her down. It was the fourth time we’ve gone up against them, and we won the last two, so they really wanted it. We made some unforced errors that cost us, but they really out-played us this time.
"The girls have a couple of big conference games coming up, so playing against a big hitter like that is a great way to get ready."
In pool play, the Orioles defeated Pentwater, 25-8, 25-11; Hart, 25-14, 25-12; and Holton, 25-9, 25-12.
Ludington will play a non-conference match against Mason County Central Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium, a contest pitting teams in the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division and Rivers Division, respectively. The Orioles will return to West Michigan Lakes play on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at home against Fremont.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 21 digs, 44 kills, 4 blocks
Karli Mesyar: 12 aces, 24 digs, 17 assists
Jordyn Anderson: 4 ace, 18 digs, 54 assists, 8 blocks, 6 kills
Mia Pung: 5 aces, 44 digs, 3 assists
Keelyn Laird: 2 block, 14 kills, 33 digs, 1 assist, 6 aces
Ashley McPike: 7 blocks, 2 kills, 4 dig, 1 assist, 9 kills
Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 4 dig
Mia Voss: 1 ace, 3 blocks, 2 kills
Mya Bryant: 5 digs
Morgan Simpson: 4 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill
Delaney Williams: 2 aces, 3 kills