SHELBY — Ludington's volleyball team reached the finals of the Shelby Invitational Saturday, and the Tigers were able to halt the Orioles for the tournament title, 18-25, 21-25.

"We started the day strong and got our blocks up and got a lot of great kills. We met Shelby in the finals and their big hitter got around our block," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "She was on, and we struggled to shut her down. It was the fourth time we’ve gone up against them, and we won the last two, so they really wanted it. We made some unforced errors that cost us, but they really out-played us this time.

"The girls have a couple of big conference games coming up, so playing against a big hitter like that is a great way to get ready."

In pool play, the Orioles defeated Pentwater, 25-8, 25-11; Hart, 25-14, 25-12; and Holton, 25-9, 25-12.

Ludington will play a non-conference match against Mason County Central Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium, a contest pitting teams in the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division and Rivers Division, respectively. The Orioles will return to West Michigan Lakes play on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at home against Fremont.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 21 digs, 44 kills, 4 blocks

Karli Mesyar: 12 aces, 24 digs, 17 assists

Jordyn Anderson: 4 ace, 18 digs, 54 assists, 8 blocks, 6 kills

Mia Pung: 5 aces, 44 digs, 3 assists

Keelyn Laird: 2 block, 14 kills, 33 digs, 1 assist, 6 aces

Ashley McPike: 7 blocks, 2 kills, 4 dig, 1 assist, 9 kills

Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 4 dig

Mia Voss: 1 ace, 3 blocks, 2 kills

Mya Bryant: 5 digs

Morgan Simpson: 4 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill

Delaney Williams: 2 aces, 3 kills