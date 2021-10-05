Ludington's volleyball team defeated Manistee on a loaded night of honors as well as a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10.
The Orioles (16-17, 3-1 Lakes 8) were celebrating senior night, parents' night and Breast Cancer Awareness Night all rolled into one.
"We started off the night a little slow, and I think it was because we had a lot to celebrate and appreciate and it took us a bit to get our heads into the game," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. "(Tuesday) was parent night and senior night for us and we also wanted to take time to recognize that it is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
"We have two seniors — Zoe Voss and Madisyn Wysong — and both played well for us tonight. Zoe led in aces with three and Madisyn and Zoe led in digs with three."
Maddy Vaara led the Orioles in kills with 10. Karli Mesyar led in assists with 11, and Ashley McPike led in blocks with four.
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 10 kills, 3 aces, 9 assists, 1 block, 3 digs
Rylee Stone: 3 kills, 1 block
Mia Pung: 3 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces
Zoe Voss: 3 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill
Keelyn Laird: 7 kills, 2 digs
Karli Mesyar: 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig
Jordyn Anderson: 5 assists, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 1 dig
Olivia Lynn: 1 dig, 1 block
Ashley McPike: 4 blocks, 2 kills, 2 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 3 digs
Makennah Malkowski: 2 digs
Sarah Gibson: 1 dig