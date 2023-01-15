PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington’s competitive cheer team won its divisions at its own invitational Saturday hosted at Ludington Elementary School.

The Orioles scored 666.06 points to win the invitational for Division 3. There were 10 schools in Divisions 2 through 4 at the competition. Hart’s competitive cheer team was the overall winner with 730.02 points and won the Division 4 division. Spring Lake’s team won the Division 2 section and scored 723.26 points.

Ludington had the highest score in its division in both the first and second rounds. The Orioles scored 210.9 points in the first round, edging Montague by 1.1 points.

In the second round, Ludington had 198.86 points, significantly outscoring its competition in the second round. The Orioles had a more than a 18-point lead after the second round.

Ludington scored 258.3 points in the third round, outscored only by Grant (264.3).

Hart had the best first round out of all of the schools competing, scoring 225.1 points.

The Pirates scored 208.22 in the second round, the second-best score for all schools. They were only surpassed by Spring Lake (216.06).

Hart’s third round was 296.7 points — the best for all schools competing.

Both Ludington and Hart compete again Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference jamboree in North Muskegon.