Ludington's boys tennis team will go into the Coastal Conference tournament as the frontrunner after sweeping Fremont, 8-0, Wednesday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
"That secures half the conference," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "Now, we have to go finish it off in the conference tournament this Saturday."
Ludington (4-0-1) was alone in first place with the victory in the dual portion of the season. The Orioles tied North Muskegon as the only non-victory.
Wednesday, Ludington swept each of the flights to secure the win.
"We played pretty well," Killips said. "Charles Kolb beat a tough opponent at (No.) 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1. Now we have to do our job on Saturday."