INTERLOCHEN — Ludington's Emma McKinley tied for medalist honors Tuesday at the Traverse City Invitational in Interlochen.
McKinley scored a 79 to lead the Orioles. Julia Reed and Sophia Sarto each scored a 99. Savannah Hanson scored a 102 to round out Ludington's team score with a 379.
The Orioles won their six-team division at the tournament. Montague was the overall winner with a team score of 367.
Big Rapids tournament
BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's girls golf team finished ninth in the 18-team field at the Big Rapids tournament hosted at Katke Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Orioles scored a 413 as a team. Rockford won the tourney with a score of 337.
Ludington was led by McKinley, who finished third overall with a score of 80. Julia Reed shot a 105, Hanson a 110 and Reya Dila a 118.