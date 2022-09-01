WHITEHALL — Ludington's girls golf team won the second West Michigan Conference jamboree Thursday afternoon at White Lake Golf Club, scoring a team score of 186.
The Orioles were nine shots better than jamboree host Whitehall and 28 shots better than third-place Montague.
Ludington's top four golfers finished in the top 10 of the 46-girls field, led by medalist Emma McKinley who shot a 39. Sophia Sarto was fourth with a 44, Reya Dila shot a 50 for seventh and Sam Hanson scored a 53 for ninth.
Also playing for Ludington were Abby Faye (62) and Vanessa Madl (79).
Manistee finished seventh in the eight-school jamboree with a score of 241. Factoring into the scoring for the Chippewas were Kendal Waligorski (55), Olivia Vasquez (57), Sarah Huber (59) and Annika Haag (70). Sadie Verheek (78) also played.
Ludington's girls golf team returns to competition on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the Orioles host a WMC jamboree.