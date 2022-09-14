HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s girls golf team scored a West Michigan Conference jamboree victory on its home turf, blazing through Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township with a team score of 177.
The Orioles — winners of both WMC jamborees played so far this season — bested runner-up Montague by 20 shots and third place Whitehall by 23 shots.
Manistee finished seventh in the eight-school field with a score of 246.
Medalist honors went to Emma McKinley as the junior scored a 37, and the runner-up was senior Sophia Sarto with a 42. Ludington junior Reya Dila shot a 48 for a two-way tie for fifth and Sam Hanson shot a 50 for ninth. Also playing for the Orioles were sophomore Vanessa Madl (670 and junior Abby Fay (79).
Manistee was led by senior Olivia Vasquez with a 54, and she tied for 17th. Junior Kendal Waligorski (56), sophomore Sarah Huber (57) and junior Sadie Verheek (79) rounded out the Chippewas’ score.
Ludington returns to play Thursday when they go to Montague for the Montague Invitational.