GAYLORD — Ludington’s Landon Mosqueda nearly reached the regional tournament next weekend as he wrestled at the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling district Saturday in Gaylord.
Mosqueda, a freshman wrestling at 157 pounds, pinned Marquette’s Pearce Ross and won a 10-5 decision against Cadillac’s Carter Lewis to reach the semifinals.
But, Mosqueda was injured and couldn’t continue.
He dropped the semifinal match to Croswell-Lexington’s Jaxon Gonzalez, and then lost the consolation semifinal to Marquette’s Brody Caster to end his season. Mosqueda finished 23-14.
Junior Samantha Smeltzer dropped her first-roundmatch to Bay City John Glenn’s Isaiah Hoffman by pin at 144 pounds.
She completed her season 6-24.