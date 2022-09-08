GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington's Madison Bearup qualified for the MHSAA state meet for the 200-yard individual medley during Wednesday's dual at Grand Rapids Northview.
The Orioles dropped the dual to Northview, 94-81.
Bearup, a freshman, now is qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and the individual medley.
Ludington coach Kelley Hatch said her swimmers had 16 lifetime best times and seven season-best times in individual events.
Reese Willis was a race winner in the 50 freestyle.
Hatch said the following swimmers stood out Wednesday night: Cora Mahler in the 200 and 500 freestyle; Grace Higley in the 200 and 500 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson in the 200 individual medley; Izzie Lundberg in diving and the 500 freestyle; Ava Carlson in the 100 backstroke; Carley Sova in the 500 freestyle; and Kylie Sailor in the 100 freestyle.