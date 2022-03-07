HAMILTON — Ludington will be represented at this week's MHSAA Division 3 state meet as Evan Bennett finished seventh at last Thursday's regional hosted in Hamilton.
Bennett, a senior, had a score of 345.50 to advance to the state meet. The state meet is this Friday and Saturday at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.
Bennett nearly qualified for a swimming event, too. At a final swim meet on Tuesday, March 1, Bennett teamed with Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson and Kyle Wendt in the 200-yard freestyle relay in Holland. The quartet nearly reached the state-qualifying time of 1:35.19. They swam a time of 1:35.24.