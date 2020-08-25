Ludington’s boys tennis team scored its first dual victory of the season with a 5-3 win against Coopersville in a non-conference match Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Ludington had one victory in singles play and swept the doubles match-ups. The singles win came from freshman Charles Kolb at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
“Charles was our lone win in singles, and he was also our last match of the day and was able to seal the win for us,” said Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips. “It was a great win coming off a strong run in the quad on Saturday.”
The No. 3 doubles and No. 4 doubles team defeated their counterparts in near identical fashion. The No. 3 doubles team of juniors Nathaniel Seymour and Ethan Walden won, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 4 doubles team of freshmen Reece Ward and Will James won, 6-3, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of freshmen Robby Killips and Jack Stidham won, 6-4, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Johnston and Ben Walunas, 6-3, 7-5.
“We had a strong showing in doubles today. It was nice to see all our doubles flights come away with wins today,” coach Killips said.
Ludington returns to action Friday when it travels to Traverse City to compete in the pre-regional tournament.
JV tennis
Ludington 9, Coopersville 1
COOPERSVILLE — The Ludington junior varsity boys tennis team traveled to Coopersville and earned a 9-1 victory.
Coach Larry Brown said he thought Chaz Leonard and Christian Mitchell played well Monday. The JV team returns to play at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at home in a double dual against Big Rapids and Traverse City Central.