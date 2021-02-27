MUSKEGON — The Ludington Orioles girls basketball team went on the road to take on Muskegon Catholic Friday night, as they came away with a victory, 54-22.
Ludington coach Warren Stowe was happy to see his team bounce back defensively after its loss Wednesday night to Whitehall.
“We had a really good practice yesterday, and I thought tonight we got back on track defensively. Huge game from our three forwards getting into double-digits as well,” Stowe said.
After opening with a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play, the Orioles’ defense stepped up allowing just four points to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
Ludington (8-1, 5-0 Lakes 8) kept it up on both ends of the floor against the Crusaders (3-4, 2-2 Lakes 8), tallying 26 points in the second half, while the defense allowed just eight including zero in the fourth to cruise to their victory.
RyAnn Rohrer was the leading scorer with 12 followed by Olivia Lynn with 11 and Keelyn Laird with 10.
LUDINGTON (54)
Stone 1 0-0 2, Kline 2 1-1 6, Austin 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 6 0-0 12, Bandstra 2 0-0 4, Stowe 3 0-0 7, Lynn 5 1-1 11, Larid 5 0-0 10. 25 2-2 54.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (32)
Rauch 1 0-0, 2, 2 0-0 4, 1 0-0 2, C. Lavigne 2 0-0 6, E. Lavigne 1 0-0 2, Gentry 2 0-0 4, Mey 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-0 22.
Ludington 16 12 15 11 — 54
Muskegon Cath. 10 4 8 0 — 22
Three-point goals—Ludington (2): Kline, Stowe. Muskegon Catholic (2): C. Lavigne 2. Total fouls—Ludington 12, Muskegon Catholic 6. Fouled out—none.