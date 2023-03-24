Reya Dila’s hockey season will continue on again this season as the Ludington High School junior and her Grand Rapids Griffins 19-and-under hockey team qualified for a national tournament recently.
Dila, a forward, and the Griffins were the runner-up at the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association’s Girls 19-and-under Tier II State Tournament hosted at Dearborn Ice Skating Center in Dearborn during the weekend of March 2-5.
The Griffins defeated the K. Stars, 3-2, Belle Tire, 3-0, and St. Clair Shores, 7-0, in pool play. In the semifinals, the Griffins defeated Kensington Valley, 4-2, before falling 3-2 to Little Caesars in the state championship game.
With the runner-up finish, the Griffins earned an at-large bid in the national tournament in Southern California, using rinks in Irvine, Anaheim and Lakewood, California. The tournament begins Thursday, March 30, and it concludes Monday, April 3.
Last year, Dila and the Griffins were the MAHA Girls 19-and-under Tier II state champions, and they qualified for the national tournament.