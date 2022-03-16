Reya Dila has made big strides on the ice, and she’s preparing to make another one as she and her Grand Rapids Griffins 19-and-under teammates near a USA Hockey national tournament in early April.
Dila, a sophomore at Ludington High School, has skated for a girls travel team for the past four seasons, but this year was her first with 19U Griffins. She is the second-youngest member of the team as they won the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association’s Girls 19-and-Under Tier 2 Championship.
“There were six for our age group, and I want to say three including us are in the top 12 in the nation,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “Even though we don’t have too many teams in Michigan, that level is super high (in talent).”
Dila began playing hockey with the West Shore Wolves as a youth. She was a part of the Wolves 12-and-under Michigan Amateur Hockey Association state championship in 2017 as well as the Adray Community Hockey League state championship that season.
Since then, she’s skated on all-girls teams in Grand Rapids. After three seasons on the under-16 team, she tried out for and made the under-19 team.
“It was a huge transition. Going from the boys, it was more of a rough sport. Going to the girls, I had to simmer down a little bit and maybe not play the body not as much as I did with the boys. I picked up a lot of skill going to the girls. It was an immediate change in skill level. I was surprise I made the team the first year, honestly.”
One of those ways she’s reined in her own physicality is through penalty minutes. Her first season, she had 40. This season, she is down to four, and she’s been not only skating with her line, but also on the penalty kill for the Griffins.
“I like the penalty kill because it’s more position-based, and you know exactly where you have to be at all times,” she said. “You’ve got to block those shots which is something you have to be good at.”
Dila started her travel career at center, but now is positioned outside as a winger. She’s had to learn not only a position change, but a big change in how the game is called and played.
“The speed changed… It’s a much quicker game than I’ve ever seen before,” she said.
With those adjustments made, she also has needed to make herself better. She has in skill and as well as in what she needs to prepare for the season.
“I’ve definitely been focusing more on (the) weight room. That’s been a really big passion of mine,” she said. “I’ve been chasing my (personal records). I fell in love with dead-lifting. Definitely this season, I feel I need that off-ice so the coaches see that I put that work in.”
After playing around the Midwest, from Indiana to Illinois, Dila and Griffins are headed to Westchester, Pennsylvania, for the USA Nationals from March 31 to April 4. Once the season concludes, she’ll be aiming to see where some of the college recruiters see her as she intends to skate at three prospect camps this summer.
“As of now, I’m hoping to play (Division III) in NCAA,” Dila said. “That’s my goal, and I think through some hard work and putting myself out there, I think I can get there.”
Dila is very active at Ludington High School. She is a three-sport athlete, competing for the Orioles’ golf and soccer teams. Beyond the three sports, she is involved in the National Honor Society at LHS, is involved with the LHS yearbook and she volunteers at West Shore Community Ice Arena.
“She’s been coaching the mites team, the (8-and-under), out at West Shore. She’s volunteering with the National Honor Society. She’s out twice a week volunteering coaching the mites,” said Reya’s mom, Kristie. Reya is the daughter of Chaz and Kristie Dila. “That just finished (Tuesday) night.”
“It was heartbreaking,” Reya said. “I’m going to miss them until next season.”
“She was just asked to coach (10-and-under) for next year. Hopefully, she’ll be assistant coaching next year,” Kristie said. “And she’s involved with 4-H on the advisory council.”
Reya helps with part of the Tech Wizards program and other programs via 4-H. And she has a part-time job at Gordy’s.
“They’ve been wonderful to her,” Kristie said.
Even coaching with some of her former Wolves teammates, she and her teammates from five years ago cheer each other on as they’ve continued to skate against each other.
“I talk to Brady Anes, I talk to him quite a bit (who skates in travel leagues, too). My old teammates are mostly are on the varsity, the Lakeshore Badgers now,” she said. “I see them all the time at the rink when I go for ‘Sticks and Pucks.’ I’ll see them there. River Claveau, he also helped out with the mites. I got to see him all the time.
“I see them all the time. They’re rink-rats, too. I see them quite a bit, and we’ll joke around and have fun, and it’s just like old times.”