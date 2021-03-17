The season series between Ludington and Western Michigan Christian over the last three years have shown great battles, with each team grabbing a win on their home courts.
Ludington came into Tuesday’s matchup hoping to keep that streak alive and getting some payback on the Warriors from a 46-37 loss on Feb. 23 on the Warriors’ home floor.
Senior night at Hawley was no different in this series as the Orioles came away with a 58-47 win over the Warriors.
Ludington coach Thad Shank was pleased with the energy his team came out with on the offensive end, especially in the early goings as they knocked down eight first half threes.
“We have the ability to hit the open shot. Early on in the season we weren’t playing particularly well together and forcing the issue early on in the possession. Tonight we had a good balance being aggressive and attacking but at the same time forcing them to guard something.”
It was a three point barrage, coming on both ends of the floor, with a total of six threes knocked down on the opening eight possessions, as the Orioles took control of a 12-6 advantage early.
The Warriors responded with an 8-2 run to knot the game up at 14 with under a minute to play in the opening quarter.
Ludington closed the quarter on a 5-2 run to regain the lead heading into the second quarter, with the score 19-16 Orioles.
While the scoring was scarce in the opening minutes of the second, Ludington exploded for seven straight points to get their lead out to 10 points at the 4:22 mark of the quarter, leading to a Warrior’s timeout.
With Christian settling for two’s, Ludington came back hitting threes on their end, to extend their lead out to 14 with 1:11 remaining in the half.
The Warriors closed the half with the final four points to trim the Orioles lead down 10 at the half, as the Orioles led 34-24.
The start of the second half saw both teams locking in defensively, but the Orioles offense was able to penetrate the Warrior defense to get some tough looks to fall in the paint and stretch out their lead to 15.
After the Orioles lead reached 17 in the quarter following a dunk from Peyton LaCombe, the Warriors scored their first bucket since the 6:35 mark of the third to cut the lead down to 14 with 1:05 to play in the quarter.
Ludington scored two points in the final minute, a pair of free throws from LaCombe, that gave the Orioles a 45-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Owen Varnado tried to lead the Warriors back into the game at the start of the fourth with six straight points to trim the Oriole lead down to 47-35 with 4:53 to play in the game.
The Warriors continued their run by enforcing a full court press and speeding up the Orioles, leading to five more points as the Oriole lead was down to seven with 3:05 remaining.
Strong interior defense down the stretch with the help of multiple blocks from LaCombe helped seal the victory for the Orioles as they earned their ninth win of the season.
The victory also denied Western Michigan Christian (11-4, 6-2 Lakes 8) a split league championship with Orchard View as both teams entered the night in a tie for first place.
LaCombe led the Orioles (9-5, 5-3 Lakes 8) with 17 points while David Shillinger added 16 and Mesyar chipped in with 12.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (47)
Varnado 9 0-0 20, TerHaar 3 0-0 8, Parker 1 2-2 4, Fairfield 3 0-1 7, Tencate 1 0-0 2, Liggett 2 0-0 6. Total: 19 2-3 47.
LUDINGTON (58)
Shillinger 4 6-8 16, Laman 2 2-4 6, Barnett 1 2-2 4, Fessler 1 0-0 3, LaCombe 7 2-2 17, Mesyar 4 0-1 12. Totals 19 12-17 58.
WMC;16;8;5;18;—;47
Ludington;19;15;11;13;--;58
3-point goals—Western Michigan Christian (7): Varnado 2, TerHaar 2, Liggett 2, Fairfield. Ludington (8): Mesyar 4, Shillinger 2, Fessler, LaCombe. Total fouls—Western Michigan Christian 15, Ludington 10. Fouled out—Western Michigan Christian- Parker