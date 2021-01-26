Ludington's boys swimming and diving team were scheduled to open the 2020-21 season with a meet at Holland on Tuesday, but it was canceled because of the weather.
Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain stated that he consulted not only his counterpart at Holland, but also the Michigan State Police Hart Post and the Ottawa County Road Commission regarding the road conditions between Ludington and Holland along U.S. 31, and it was determined that the meet should be canceled.
Fountain stated that the two schools would attempt to reschedule the meet for a later date.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy stated that Holland canceled school Tuesday because of the weather.
Boys swimming and diving is one of three non-contact winter sports permitted by the MHSAA at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other two are bowling and skiing. Contact sports such as basketball, wrestling, competitive cheer and hockey are not allowed to practice with contact drills nor have games.