ADA — Ludington’s Trey Forfinski earned All-State honors Saturday at the MHSAA Division 2 state track and field meet hosted at Forest Hills Eastern.
Forfinski earned all-state honors as he cleared 13 feet, 7 inches, good for fourth place.
“Coach Maurie Holbrook does an amazing job with the vaulters,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis.
Ludington’s quartet of Nathan Reisterer, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson ran to a 14th place finish in the 400-meter relay. Their time was 43.92 seconds.
“I couldn’t ask more as a coach for the (400) relay bettered their school record with a 43.92,” Willis said.
Ludington’s boys 800 relay team did not finish the race.
“(They) went for it all and missed their exchange,” Willis said. “They had a great season as well.
“It sure has been a fun season with four separate invitational championships and finishing second in a well respected West Michigan Conference.”
For the girls, Ludington’s 3,200 relay team finished 23rd. Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis teamed up to run 10:14.87.
“The girls ran extremely well,” said Ludington girls track coach Kelsey Britton. “They were elated to have made it to state, and I could tell by their enthusiasm that they were excited for this endeavor. They supported one another and did their absolute best. As a coach for Ludington, that’s all I could have asked for, not just as a coach, but as a leader who has their best interest at heart.”
Kendal Waligorski was unable to reach the opening height in the pole vault. Britton said Waligorski was suffering an injury, and it affected her.
“She was capable with her skills and persevered leading up to the competition,” Britton said. “Her teammates and I would not ask for anything but her best no matter the circumstances.”
Britton praised the Orioles that represented the school.
“I am very proud of these young ladies and for their exemplary actions and high moral character,” she said. “They have demonstrated humility, strength, (and) compassion at every practice and meet. It has been such an honor to have coached all these youthful individuals.”