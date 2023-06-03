ADA — Ludington’s Trey Forfinski earned All-State honors Saturday at the MHSAA Division 2 state track and field meet hosted at Forest Hills Eastern.
Forfinski earned all-state honors as he cleared 13 feet, 7 inches, good for fourth place.
Ludington’s quartet of Nathan Reisterer, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson ran to a 14th place finish in the 400-meter relay. Their time was 43.92 seconds.
Ludington’s boys 800 relay team did not finish the race.
For the girls, Ludington’s 3,200 relay team finished 23rd. Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis teamed up to run 10:14.87.