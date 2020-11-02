BUCKLEY — Ludington’s Craig Fuller will run one more race in his career for the Orioles, and it will be Friday at the MHSAA state cross country meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Fuller was 14th overall at the MHSAA Division 2 regional hosted Saturday in Brooklyn as he finished with a time of 17:04.14.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MHSAA announced earlier this season that it would take the top three teams and the seven-best individuals not on those teams to the state meet. The state meet would be conducted over two days, not its customary one day, with the first- and second-place teams running in one race and the third-place and individual qualifiers running in a second race for each division and gender.
Fremont’s boys team dominated the regional, led by Nathan Walker, who won with a time of 14:56.46. The Packers had five of the top six runners with Petoskey the runner-up and Sparta taking third. Fuller was fifth runner not on those five teams to cross the line and earn the spot at state.
Ludington had one other boys runner that qualified out of the pre-regional this year and two girls. The Orioles’ Evan Bennett, a junior, ran a 18:34.16 and finished 45th in the 70-runner race.
The Orioles’ Gwen Shamel was 26th overall, and she was just under 27 seconds the pace set by the seventh and final state qualifier, Newaygo’s Remington Arney. Shamel’s time was 20:47.76. It was also Shamel’s final race of her career. Freshman Olivia Andersen finished 38th in the 70-runner field and had a time of 21:27.93.
The girls regional was won by Petoskey with Cadillac close behind. Sparta was third.