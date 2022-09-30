BIG RAPIDS — Ludington found itself in fifth place after the first day of the two-day Katie Classic Friday afternoon at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.
The Orioles shot a 388 as a team. Farmington Hills Mercy was the first-day leader with a score of 353. Montague was second with a 366, and Ann Arbor Pioneer was third with a 371. Ludington was eight shots behind Grand Rapids Catholic and four shots ahead of Whitehall.
Ludington was led by Emma McKinley, who shot an 82 for fourth place. She was six shots behind first-day leader Mackenzie Goudreau of Montague.
Sophia Sarto was in eighth place with a score of 87. Julia Reed shot a 108 and Reya Dila had a 111 to round out Ludington’s score. Also playing were Jennah Skiba (113) and Sam Hanson (119).