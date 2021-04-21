MUSKEGON — Ludington's girls tennis team scored a 7-1 victory against Muskegon Catholic Wednesday in Coastal Conference competition.
The Orioles (4-1, 2-0 Coastal) swept the doubles competition.
"I was pleased today (with) how we played and how we have started to move our feet more," said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
He said the doubles teams are talking more on the court with each other while the singles players are more consistent.
Brown said Annika Taranko played well at No. 4 singles as she blanked her opponent. At No. 2 doubles, Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter played well within their pairing.
Securing victories in singles play was Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles and Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles.
Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb won at No. 1 doubles. Grace Higley and Morgan Sanocki were paired at No. 3 doubles and earned a victory. The No. 4 doubles team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto earned a victory.