MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys golf team played in a very tough MHSAA Division 2 regional at Lincoln Golf Club, and the Orioles’ best 18-hole score wasn’t enough to advance to the state tournament.
The Orioles shot a 353 for the day, and they finished 13th in the 18-team field.
“The field was stacked. There were at least six teams there that should be going to the state finals,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. “It’s the luck of the draw… I think we had the hardest regional in the State of Michigan.”
Blake Benson was the leading player for the Orioles with an 80. Ben Zwick shot an 86, and Carson Holmes scored an 88. Justin Plamondon shot a 99. Eddie Gamble scored an 112 to found out Ludington’s team.
“It was a gorgeious day. You couldn’t have asked for better weather. That part of it was nice for the guys,” Genson said. “That back nine bites you in the butt. It got Ben. It got Blake. Carson did well in that stretch. Blake came through on the front nine. He really figured it out on the front nine.”
Genson said Zwick played well and should be motivated to put in a lot of work during the coming summer months.
“I think today will light a fire under him,” he said. “You’re going to play against good competition in the summer, no matter where you go. Even though today wasn’t what he really wanted, I think it is going to end up a positive for him.”
Genson was grateful for the pair of seniors that competed Wednesday in their final tournament of their career.
“They were good leaders throughout the year,” he said. “They were helping guys out on the range, and not being afraid to help was good. Having that leadership and showing that for the kids for the season to come is going to pay dividends for the program as a whole.”
East Grand Rapids won the regional championship as its top three golfers finished in the top eight. The Pioneers shot a 302. Spring Lake was second with a 309 and Ada Forest Hills Eastern was third with a 320. All three schools qualified for the state tournament.
The medalist was Colin Bekcett of Grand Rapids Northview with a 71. Whitehall’s Steven Cullen reached the state tournament with a 73, and Gaylord’s Kole Putnam shot a 73 to also qualify.