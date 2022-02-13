GAYLORD — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer saw his season continue as he finished fourth at an MHSAA Division 2 individual district tournament Saturday in Gaylord.
The weight class had 17 entries to start the day, including Kehrer and Orioles junior Jett Nickelson. Kehrer earned a pair of byes, and then pinned back-to-back opponents to reach the district semifinals. He was pinned by the eventual champion, but regrouped in the consolation semifinals with a pin of Fremont’s Briar Hambrock. He then dropped a two-point decision in the consolation finals to Marquette’s Chris Ricker.
Kehrer takes a 39-7 record into Saturday’s individual regional tournament next Saturday at Fremont.
Nicholson dropped his opening match to Hambrock and concluded his season.
Senior Joe Mosqueda picked up an initial victory at 215 pounds, but then was pinned by top-seed and eventual district champion Joe Maier. In the consolation bracket, Mosqueda dropped a 2-0 decision to see his career come to a close.
Also seeing their seasons come to a close were freshman Jaxson Ely (135 pounds, 0-1), senior Tiler Marrison (152, 0-1), sophomore Sam Smeltzer (160, 0-1).