FREMONT — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer reached the consolation semifinals Saturday at 285 pounds in the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling tournament in Fremont, but he saw his season come to a conclusion with a one-point loss.
Kehrer, a senior, dropped his initial match to eventual regional champion at 285 pounds, Gavin Leigh of Ortonville Brandon, a pin. Kehrer then pinned Fenton’s Carson Krzeszak to reach the consolation semifinals. Marquette’s Chris Ricker, though, earned a 2-1 victory to end Kehrer’s season.
He went 40-9 this season.