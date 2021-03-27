FREMONT — Ludington junior Nikolai Kehrer is headed to the MHSAA Division 2 state individual wrestling tournament after finishing third at the regional Saturday in Fremont.
Kehrer (28-4) pinned Owosso’s Chris Ott in 4:56 to open his day at 285 pounds, but he fell to top-seeded Bay City John Glenn’s Hunter Winchell in the semifinals. Because two wrestlers did not take part after qualifying from their respective individual districts, Kehrer received a bye clear into the third-place match.
Kehrer was paired once again with Ott, and this time, it took a sudden victory in the first overtime, 2-0, for the Orioles junior to get the victory.
Kehrer now will head to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for the state tournament on Friday, April 2. All of the matches will take place on Friday at Van Andel rather than over three days most recently at Ford Field in Detroit and at the Palace of Auburn Hills prior to that.
Kehrer’s first-round opponent at the state tournament is yet to be determined.