MUSKEGON — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer is going into the MHSAA wrestling tournament as the 285-pound champion from the Lakes 8 Activities Conference as he won the title Saturday at the league tournament hosted by Muskegon Catholic.
Kehrer won the 285-pound championship, going 4-0 in the round-robin tournament. Kehrer picked up two pins on the day, including one 37 seconds.
Teammate Jett Nickelson went 3-1 at 285 pounds and was the league runner-up.
Tiler Marrison was the runner-up at 160 pounds as he went 2-1. His loss was to eventual champion Eastern Cook of Muskegon Catholic. He earned pins against Landen Avery and teammate Sam Smeltzer. Smeltzer was fourth.
Taking third were Joe Mosqueda (215 pounds, 1-1) Kaden Stevens (135, 0-2). Finishing fourth was Jaxson Ely (130 pounds, 0-3),
Manistee was led by Hunter Cameron as he won the 171-pound championship, going 2–0. Ava Pike was the 103-pound champion, but she was the sole wrestler at the weight class.
Brian Spruce was the runner-up at 119 pounds, dropping the single match at the weight class.
Ayden Bladzik-Garber was the runner-up at 130 pounds, going 2-1. Isaiah Davis was third at 215 pounds (0-2).