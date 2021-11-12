Ludington’s Peyton LaCombe handled one big potential distraction for the upcoming boys basketball season Friday morning — he signed to play college basketball with Michigan Tech.
LaCombe was being recruited from schools in Division I and Division II, he said, and he chose the Huskies over Saginaw Valley State. Now that he’s signed, he’s relieved the process is over.
“I think it takes the pressure off, and I can relax and play my game,” he said.
LaCombe will be a four-year varsity player with the Orioles when the season gets underway in December, and he said it was the visit to the Houghton campus that really helped.
“I went up for the visit, and I really liked coach (Josh) Buettner. He is the new head coach this year, his first year. I really enjoyed him. I got to meet the new assistant coach, (Ben) Stelzer. So, it was awesome,” LaCombe said.
“I loved campus, and of course, the education is hard to pass up.”
On the academics end of the equation, LaCombe said he plans to either major in biomedical engineering or mechanical engineering, and he appreciated the visits with the heads of both departments.
“Coach Buettner scheduled me a visit with the biomedical and mechanical engineering, which is what I was kind of looking into,” LaCombe said.
LaCombe earned a full scholarship offer from Michigan Tech, and that’s something that has proven to be rare company for Ludington boys basketball, said Orioles head coach Thad Shank.
“To get a Division II full-ride scholarship, is quite an accomplishment,” he said. “I think you have to go back to Chadd Holmes getting a Division I full-ride scholarship to go to Davidson in the early (1990s) since we’ve had a kid get a Division II scholarship or above that’s a full-ride.
“This is a pretty special moment.”
LaCombe follows in the footsteps of many players who have signed to continue to play the sport in the last several years.
“(We’ve) got a lot of kids who dream about going on and playing at the next level,” Shank said. “Peyton is a phenomenal example of a student-athlete. The time and effort that he’s put in to get to this spot where he’s at is quite phenomenal. He not only does it on the basketball floor, but he also does it in the classroom as well.”
The Huskies, members of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with the likes of Ferris State and Grand Valley State, play in one of the best Division II leagues in the nation, too. Michigan Tech showed just how good it can be during the exhibition season.
“That’s big-time basketball. Michigan Tech just beat Ball State the other night. (It) kind of gives you an indication of (the Huskies’ quality when) beating a (Mid-American Conference) Division I program,” Shank said. “And he’s getting to go to a place that’s right for him academically.”
Shank said LaCombe is rare in the Ludington program for having played beginning in his freshman year. And he’s seen a lot of growth.
“He has grown leaps and bounds from a physical aspect but (also) a mental aspect,” he said. “He is a student of the game. His mental toughness has improved each and every year. His confidence has grown, and it’s been fun to watch.”
LaCombe has seen the highs and lows of high school basketball over the course of his four years at Ludington. During his freshman season, the Orioles reached the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Hudsonville Unity Christian. His sophomore season, the Orioles were on their way to playing for a district championship when COVID-19 wiped away everything. Last year, Ludington reached the regional championship game.
“I look back and think it went so fast,” he said. “It seems like yesterday I was at the Breslin Center with all of those guys, and now we’re here and it’s my senior year.”
He starts his senior year coming off a season where he was recognized by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan. He was a BCAM’s Best Honorable Mention.
LaCombe said he is grateful for the support he’s received from his family and community.
“My family has been so supportive, taking me everywhere for travel and all (that), traveling in the Midwest,” he said. “It’s been crazy.”