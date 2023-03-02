HAMILTON — Ludington’s Ian Lundberg qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 swimming and diving state meet as he finished in the top 14 at a regional hosted by Hamilton Thursday evening.
Lundberg and Grady Sailor went to the regional to attempt to reach the state meet. Lundberg finished 14th with a score of 253.80 points. He edged 15th place by 0.70 points.
Sailor scored 164.80 points and finished 19th.
“Huge shoutout to their coach Evan Bennett on his first year coaching and having a very good season with the boys,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider.
Lundberg joins Ignacio Molina and 200-yard freestyle relay as state qualifiers. Molina qualified for the state meet in 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at last weekend’s Coastal Conference meet hosted in Manistee.
The relay team of Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Owen Kasley and Molina qualified at the Second Chance Meet on Tuesday in Holland.
The Orioles will swim at the state meet on March 10 and 11 at Oakland University in Rochester Hills.