HOLLAND — Ludington’s Cora Mahler picked up her second individual state qualification as she swam to fifth place at the 12-team Division 3 Midseason Invitational hosted Saturday at the Holland Aquatic Center in Holland.

“This is her second individual event that she has qualified for,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch, referring to Mahler’s qualification in the 100-yard butterfly before Saturday’s feat in the 200-yard freestyle. “She, along with Reese Willis, Madison Bearup and Erika Hatch swam on the 200 freestyle relay that was 0.40 (seconds) away from qualifying.”

The Orioles finished ninth in the team standings. Overall, Ludington saw 13 lifetime-best times and four season-best times.

“We were down three key athletes, one being our diver, and many stepped up to fill in those spots without being intimidated by the caliber of athletes at this event,” Kelley Hatch said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to swim with some of the fastest swimmers on this side of the state, and the girls definitely rose to the occasion despite it being the same day as homecoming.”

Hatch was also impressed by Kaitlin Carlson in the 500 freestyle; Kylie Hatch in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Maddie Reed in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Ava Carlson in the 100 freestyle; and, Maggie Autrey in the 500 freestyle.

Ludington swims again at 6 p.m., Thursday, in Cadillac.

Ludington’s top 16 finishers:

200-yard freestyle: 5-Cora Mahler, 2:05.00.

200 individual medley: 3-Madison Bearup, 2:23.20.

50 freestyle: 15-Reese Willis, 27.11.

100 butterfly: 3-Mahler, 1:03.43

200 freestyle relay: 6-Willis, Erika Hatch, Mahler, Bearup, 1:46.69.

100 breaststroke: 4-Bearup, 1:11.59. 11-Hatch, 1:17.20.