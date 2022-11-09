HOLLAND — Ludington’s Cora Mahler qualified for her third individual event for the MHSAA Division 3 state swim meet after surpassing the qualifying time at the Second Shave Meet hosted by Holland Tuesday.
Mahler qualified for the 500-yard freestyle. She previously qualified for the state meet in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She also is a state qualifier on two of Ludington’s relay teams, the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay with Madison Bearup, Reese Willis and Erika Hatch. Bearup is an individual qualifier in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Coach Kelley Hatch said, though, that Mahler will be swimming in two individual events for the state meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Holland Aquatic Center.
Also on Tuesday, Erika Hatch was 0.17 seconds from qualifying for the state meet by 0.17 seconds. Also nearly qualifying at the meet was the 400 freestyle relay team of Bearup, Mahler, Willis and Kylie Sailor. Kylie Sailor swam a lifetime best in the 200 freestyle, and Erika Hatch swam a lifetime best in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.