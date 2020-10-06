HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington;s Emma McKinley qualified for the state tournament as she was third-best individual at the MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted by the Orioles at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

McKinley had to win in a playoff, and she did on the first hole, to reach the state tournament. She carded a 98. Coopersville’s Lauren Davis was the medalist as she won the tournament with an 81.

Ludington, as a team, finished fifth in the 12-school field. Whitehall won the regional with a score of 379 followed by Big Rapids with a 385 and Ada Forest Hills Eastern with a 385.

Ludington’s team score was rounded out by Mackenzie Sarto with an 100, Charlee Nelson with a 104 and Savannah Hanson with a 106. Bella Hiddema shot a 119 for Ludington.

