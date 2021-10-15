MUSKEGON — Ludington's RyAnn Rohrer qualified for the state swimming meet in the 50-yard freestyle Thursday in a 106-79 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in Muskegon.
Rohrer posted a time of 25.49 seconds in the event to earn the state meet berth. She won the event as well as the 100-yard breaststroke. She also was a member of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay with Cora Mahler, Kylie Sailor and Anna Reister.
"The team had a remarkable 16 lifetime-best swims and three season-best swims in individual events despite being down four girls and swimming tired," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. "Many of the girls have been doing two-a-day workouts, and they are starting to see it pay off.
"We are hoping to keep everyone healthy for the next couple of weeks as we get closer to the conference meet, and we are excited to see how fast these girls can swim when they are rested."
Hatch noted several other swimmers for their performances on Thursday. Those included Sailor in the 200 individual medley and Reister in the diving and 100 butterfly. Reese Willis swam well in the 200 and 500 freestyle races; Grace Higley in the 50 and 500 freestyle races; Izzie Lundberg in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Kylie Hatch and Abegail Acheson in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Jocelyn Austin in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and, Erika Hatch in the 50 freestyle.