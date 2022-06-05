ADA — Ludington senior RyAnn Rohrer went out a two-time state champion as she won both the discus and shot put titles at the MHSAA Division 2 state meet Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.
Rohrer began the day with winning the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 7 inches — a personal best for her, according to LHS girls track coach Kelsey Britton.
In the afternoon, Rohrer won the shot put state title. She threw for 41 feet, 11 inches. She previously set the LHS and Mason County records at 44 feet, 6 inches.
Rohrer qualified for the state tournament in three sports this academic year. Rohrer qualified for the girls swimming state tournament in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races as well as the three relay teams the Orioles were able to send to the meet. Rohrer was a key part to the girls basketball team reaching the state semifinals during the winter season. She set several school records in swimming, too.
Rohrer recently signed to compete in track and basketball for Calvin University.
Senior Caleb Smith finished in 14th place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.79 seconds. Smith also ran in the 110-meter hurdles, and he finished in 18th place in the preliminaries with a time of 16.72 seconds.
Junior Lucas Peterson was 17th in the high jump as he cleared 5-11.