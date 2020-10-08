Meeting up with Big Rapids in the final match of the day, Ludington hoped to replicate their match with the Cardinals from a week ago, where they won 5-3.
The final score of the match did end up 5-3 Wednesday night, but this time it was the Cardinals getting the best of the Orioles, ending Ludington’s season in an MHSAA Division 4 team district tournament at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
“The match with Big Rapids was a battle all the way through,” said head coach Rob Killips. “We just fell a little short. It was, for me, to watch our two seniors Carson Holmes and Brandon Dickenson play their final match. They both played the entire season injured and I could not be more proud of their leadership all season.”
The Orioles topped Fremont, 7-1, in their first match of the day to set up their rematch with Big Rapids.
The three winners of the finals match for Ludington were No. 3 singles Charles Kolb, No. 3 doubles Ethan Walden and Nathaniel Seymour and No. 4 doubles Jacob Ratcliffe and Andrew Barz.