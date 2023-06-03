ANN ARBOR — Ludington’s Jennah Skiba fell in the state semifinals at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-4, at the MHSAA Division 3 tournament hosted by the University of Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Skiba was the sole unseeded player at No. 3 singles remaining, and she faced fifth-seeded Melanie Bandara of Detroit Country Day in the semifinals. The state champion was Sienna Ilitch of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood.
The Orioles finished in 13th place. Cranbrook Kingswood won the state championship and Country Day was the state runner-up.
More on the tennis state finals will be in Monday's edition of the Daily News.