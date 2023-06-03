ANN ARBOR — Ludington’s Jennah Skiba fell in the state semifinals at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-4, at the MHSAA Division 3 tournament hosted by the University of Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Skiba was the sole unseeded player at No. 3 singles remaining, and she faced fifth-seeded Melanie Bandara of Detroit Country Day in the semifinals. The state champion was Sienna Ilitch of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood.
“I would say, obviously playing at 8:30 in the morning, she played a really good opponent with Detroit Country Day,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “With Country Day, it isn’t your typical (No.) 3 singles we may run into. It was obvious Jennah needed to handle more faster balls. It wasn’t your typical shots for No. 3 singles. That’s one of the things we tried to prepare her for that.”
Brown said the scores don’t indicate the marathon matches she played during the two-day state tournament. In the semifinals, many of the points went to deuce, and the match lasted roughly two hours.
“One rally was over 50 balls that went across before a point was scored,” Brown said.
Friday was very similar. In the sweltering heat in southeast Michigan, Skiba played a three-hour match to start off. She got an hour and 15 minutes of rest before playing in the quarterfinals, defeating the No. 6-seeded player in doing so.
Brown believed that because Skiba was unseeded in the tournament, it motivated her.
“I’m sure that was something that set in with her and probably put a little bit more fire in her,” he said. “She doesn’t like mistakes and doesn’t like to get behind.”
The Orioles finished in 12th place. Cranbrook Kingswood won the state championship and Country Day was the state runner-up. It was a finish to the season that wasn’t expected when it began in March.
“It took us a long time to figure out our lineup,” Brown said. “When we did get our lineup, we knew we were halfway decent. It wasn’t until we were two-thirds into the season where we felt we’ve got a shot at this.
“They performed well… Overall, I was really pleased with our play. It made for a special year for the girls.”