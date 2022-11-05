BROOKLYN — Ludington’s Summer Brower pushed herself to 18th place at the MHSAA Division 2 state cross country meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, and it was good for All-State honors.
Brower ran to a time of 19:09.48 to earn the honors.
The time between 17th and 30th place was only 6 seconds, and Brower was near the top.
The Orioles’ girls team was running at the state meet together for the first time since 2001, and Ludington finished 19th with 442 points. The girls state championship was won by Otsego with 87 points with East Grand Rapids finishing as the state runner-up with 98 points.
Ludington’s team score was rounded out by Autumn Brower (121st, 20:44.75), Nadia Grierson (140th, 20:57.03), Annie Kline (183rd, 21:40.93) and Olivia Andersen (189th, 21:45.62). Also running for the Orioles were Mackenzie Keillor (212th, 22:25.67) and Christina Theis (224th, 22:44.94).
Ludington’s sole boy runner, Jose Flores, ran to a 114th finish with a time of 17:22.58.
The boys individual state champion was Connell Alford of Chelsea with a time of 15:12.61. The team state championship was won by East Grand Rapids with Chelsea finishing as the state runner-up.