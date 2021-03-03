HOLLAND — Ludington faced Spring Lake and Holland at a double dual swimming and diving meet Tuesday night.
The Orioles fell to the Lakers, 119-59, and the Dutch, 104-74.
"We had some great swims with some (personal records)," said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. "The boys are getting ready and excited for the conference meet next week."
Placing first for the Orioles were Evan Walls in the 200-yard freestyle as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Walls, Colby Peplinski, Evan Bennett and Chazz Rohrer.
Second place finishers were Rohrer in the 50-yard freestyle, Walls in the 100-yard freestyle, Hayden Madl in the 100-yard backstroke and Bennet in diving with a score of 238.
Bennett and Rohrer placed third in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle respectively while the 200-yard medley relay team of Madl, Peplinski, Rohrer and Walls finished in third as well.