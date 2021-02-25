SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s swimming and diving team travelled to Spring Lake to take on the Lakers and Fremont Thursday night.
The Orioles topped Fremont, 112-47, but fell to the Lakers, 113-69.
Evan Walls took first in the 200-yard freestyle along with Evan Bennett placing first in diving with a score of 267.30, as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Walls, Bennett, Colby Peplinski and Chazz Rohrer.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team, with their winning time of 1:34.85, qualified for the state meet.
Placing second for the Orioles were Rohrer in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rohrer, Walls, Hayden Madl and Max Hockanson.
Third place finishers for Ludington were Bennett in the 200-yard individual medley, Hockanson in the 100-yard butterfly, Walls in the 100-yard freestyle, Madl in the 100-yard backstroke and Lucas Peterson in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Also placing third were the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Peterson, Andrew Schrader, Charles Austin and Andrew Talsma, along with the 200-yard medley relay team of Schrader, Peterson, Hockanson and Madl.